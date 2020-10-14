Tool helping inform voters about wait times at the polls in Harris Co.

If you are worried about long lines at the polls, there’s a tool for Harris County voters that could help you out.



“Especially with Covid, people don’t really want to spend a lot of time waiting in line so this allows people to find locations that are near them," said Roxanne Werner with the Harris County Clerk’s Office. "With so many new locations this year, since this is triple the amount of locations we had in 2016, this also allows people to find locations that maybe they did not know about prior to this election.”

You simply go to their wait times feature on the website. You will find a map of Harris County with either red, yellow, or green markers for each polling location.



“That map will include all the locations, the drive-thru voting locations. All the locations has a bubble that is red, yellow, or green. That indicates the estimated wait time for each location,” said Werner.

“We just made an update so now when you go, each location also shows the three nearest locations, so you can make that decision to maybe go to a less busy location and have a quicker experience," said Werner.

Werner said the map is updated about every 15 minutes.



“The election workers at each location have equipment built into their iPad that automatically updates it. We also have a high school electronics support specialist staffed at every one of our locations that also helps with that. They can look at the amount of people in line and update it right to the site,” said Werner.