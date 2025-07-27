Man fatally shot in Tomball area, says Harris County sheriff

The Brief Deputies were called to Pinewood Place just off Grand Parkway. A man reportedly died at the scene.



A man has died after a shooting off Grand Parkway in the Tomball area, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Tomball, TX: Shooting near Grand Parkway

What we know:

Deputies were called on Sunday to the 22400 block of Pinewood Place, just off Highway 99 near Spring Stuebner Road.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

An investigation is underway.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.