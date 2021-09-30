Tomball HS in precautionary 'secure' mode while police investigate bomb threat

article

Tomball High School is in "secure" mode out of an abundance of caution after police received an anonymous bomb threat outside of the school, officials say.

The Tomball Police Department says they are investigating the threat.

While the school is in "secure" mode, all doors are locked, students and staff are inside and classes are being held, Tomball PD says.

In a notice to parents, the district said Tomball Star Academy, Tomball Junior High School, Early Excellence Academy, and Tomball Memorial High School were also in "secure" mode. All other campuses have been lifted from "secure" mode.

Parents are asked not to go to the campus, as they will not be allowed inside while the campus is in "secure" mode. The district says all students and staff are safe.