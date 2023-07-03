Two toddlers were injured in a crash during a "Slab Sunday" car event in southeast Houston.

Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a heavily damaged sedan around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to authorities, a blue Dodge Ram collided with the sedan in a T-bone fashion on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The children were transported to the hospital with a woman believed to be their mother.

This accident adds to a series of injury crashes involving children over the weekend.

Houston police are investigating the cause of the accident.



