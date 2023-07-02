Harris County deputies are looking into what caused a three-vehicle crash in Katy Saturday night that sent three people to a hospital.

SEE ALSO: Woman killed while changing tire on Katy Fwy shoulder, police say

It happened around 11:30 p.m. when deputies with Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to Fry Rd. & Morton for a major crash with people trapped inside vehicles.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Responding officers said an 8-year-old boy and a man in his 30s were flown to trauma centers via LifeFlight in serious condition.

Two other young children were reportedly unrestrained in one of the vehicles and suffered minor injuries but were released to family members at the scene.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

We're told of the nearly 10 people involved in 3 cars, only 3 were taken to the hospital.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Based on preliminary findings, officers believe one of the vehicles ran a red light caused the crash, but it's unclear which one. An investigation remains underway.