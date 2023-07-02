Woman killed while changing tire on Katy Fwy shoulder, police say

Police say a woman was killed overnight Sunday after she was hit by an oncoming vehicle on Katy Freeway.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead after fiery crash with power pole in north Harris County

It happened around 2:30 a.m. when officers with the Houston PD said an unidentified woman in her 40s or 50s was changing a tire on the shoulder of Katy Fwy and Fry Rd.

(Photo courtesy of Houston OnScene)

That's when a driver reportedly hit the woman and kept on driving, leaving her for dead.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

Police did not give a description of the vehicle that hit the woman but are canvassing the area and if anyone has information on the hit-and-run driver, they're asked to call authorities.