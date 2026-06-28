Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in Harris County pool, deputies say

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The Brief A toddler died after being found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in northeast Harris County on Sunday. First responders transported the child from the scene to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The specific circumstances surrounding the drowning remain unknown as authorities continue to investigate.



A toddler died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool Sunday in Northeast Harris County, authorities said.

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 500 block of Lago Trace Drive after receiving a report of an unresponsive child in a residential pool.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the toddler's family during this incredibly difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The circumstances surrounding the drowning remain under investigation. No additional information, including the child's age or identity, was immediately released.