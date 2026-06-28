Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in Harris County pool, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A toddler died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool Sunday in Northeast Harris County, authorities said.
What we know:
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 500 block of Lago Trace Drive after receiving a report of an unresponsive child in a residential pool.
The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.
"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the toddler's family during this incredibly difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
The circumstances surrounding the drowning remain under investigation. No additional information, including the child's age or identity, was immediately released.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.