On Friday, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a shooting with a suspect who crashed their vehicle while allegedly driving intoxicated.

Deputies were called to the 7000 block of Forest Hills Drive around 3:45 p.m. about a crash involving a driver, now identified as Tobias Sangster, who ran into a heavily wooded area nearby after deputies arrived.

According to MCSO, Sangster came out of the woods with what appeared to be a rifle and pointed it at deputies. A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy shot his weapon multiple times, in response to seeing the threat. Sangster dropped his weapon and was taken into custody, officials say.

He was uninjured and deputies reported the alleged rifle was a pellet gun.

Sangster was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and driving while intoxicated.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit, along with Crime Scene Investigators, are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident.