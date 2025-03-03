Tired of working 40-hour weeks in an office? Consider a skilled trade

The Brief High-Demand Skills: The school offers 7-month training programs in welding, electrical, and HVAC, addressing the growing demand for skilled trades professionals. Fast-Track Career: Students receive hands-on training and job placement assistance, with the goal of employment within 30 days of graduation. Affordable Education: Financial aid is available for qualified students, making skilled trades training a viable option for those seeking a practical and rewarding career path.



It's a way to bring home a good pay check that doesn't require a college degree.

Big picture view:

"This is a job that is fast-paced. You're on your feet, you're moving, you're not sitting behind a desk," said John Willis, Campus President of Tulsa Welding School and Technology Center. "If the thought of that kind of excites you, this is the first step in finding a path that might work for you."

Matthew Harris chose welding.

"I didn't know anything about welding. I just knew I wanted to work with my hands, and I didn't want to work in an office somewhere," he said.

More and more folks are choosing a skilled trade over a four-year college degree.

Tulsa Welding School offers classes in welding, electrical, and HVAC.

What they're saying:

"Our programs are seven months, and financial aid is available for those who qualify," said Willis. "Roughly, the cost of tuition, books, and tools are in the mid-$20,000."

Students also get help finding jobs.

"Our goal is to get someone employed within 30 days of graduation," Willis said.

"We will take you on a tour. We will show you all the programs. You can talk to students, you can talk to instructors, you can talk to our career services department and try out can start to figure out what makes the most sense for me."

What you can do:

