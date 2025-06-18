Timber Top Condominiums fire: High-rise structure fire extinguished

article

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after a high-rise apartment fire sparked up on Wednesday. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Champion Forest Drive and Cypresswood Drive. Multiple units from multiple departments are on the scene.



Drivers are being asked to stay away from Champion Forest Drive and Cypresswood Drive due to a high-rise structure fire that sparked up on Wednesday afternoon, just after 3 p.m.

What we know:

According to the Klein Fire Department, multiple units from multiple departments are on the scene of a fire at Timber Top Condominiums.

Officials said initial reports were of a fire on the 13th floor of the building.

Officials from the Klein Fire Department, Champions Fire Department, Little York Fire Department, CyCreek Fire Department, Spring Fire Department and ESD 11 are on the scene.

At least two alarms were activated.

Residents were evacuated from the building both on their own and with assistance of firefighters.

Officials said three patients were treated, two were taken to the hospital and another was treated on scene.

The building is currently being ventilated.

The fire has been extinguished.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the fire to start.