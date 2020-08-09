Three people shot in SW Houston, police investigating

article

Three people are recovering after being shot in Southwest Houston on Saturday night.



Houston police said the shooting took place on the 6300 block of West Bellfort around 11:15 p.m.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they learned of three gunshot victims that were taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.



Those victims, according to police, are two men and one woman.



Police said initial information showed there was a small party and the three people went to the car and found it had flat tires.



As they were attempting to change the tires, authorities said, a grey vehicle pulled up next to them and fired at least 15-20 rounds.

Family members said the victims are expected to survive.



Police said the motive into the shooting is unknown.