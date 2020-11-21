Expand / Collapse search

Motorist killed, two officers injured in NE Houston crash

By
Published 
Updated 5 hours ago
News
FOX 26 Houston

Motorist killed, two officers injured in afternoon crash

One motorist is dead after a crash that injured two Houston Police Department officers.

HOUSTON - One motorist is dead and two officers were taken to the hospital following an afternoon crash in Houston. 

Houston police said the crash occurred at 7300 Ley Road around 3:35 p.m. Saturday. 

Authorities said the crash involved a HPD patrol vehicle and a male motorist. 

It was initially reported three officers were injured, however, Asst. Chief Tien, clarified during a news briefing that the patrol unit only had two officers inside. 

Tien said the officers were responding to a weapons disturbance and were traveling westbound on the 7300 block of Ley Road while the male motorist was traveling southbound on Darien leaving a stop sign. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The male motorist was pronounced dead, authorities said. 

The officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

It's unclear what led up to the crash as authorities are still investigating. 