Motorist killed, two officers injured in NE Houston crash

One motorist is dead and two officers were taken to the hospital following an afternoon crash in Houston.



Houston police said the crash occurred at 7300 Ley Road around 3:35 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the crash involved a HPD patrol vehicle and a male motorist.

It was initially reported three officers were injured, however, Asst. Chief Tien, clarified during a news briefing that the patrol unit only had two officers inside.

Tien said the officers were responding to a weapons disturbance and were traveling westbound on the 7300 block of Ley Road while the male motorist was traveling southbound on Darien leaving a stop sign.

The male motorist was pronounced dead, authorities said.



The officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the crash as authorities are still investigating.