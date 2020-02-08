Thousands of fans watch XFL Roughnecks win first game in Houston

XFL football is now officially underway in Houston.

On Saturday, the Houston Roughnecks played their first game ever. Thousands of fans visited TDECU Stadium for the inaugural game.

“Twenty days on and 10 days off,” said one fan. “When I’m off the rig I come to support my boys.”

“A lot of fans are here, truly for the love of football,” said another fan. “Not for the logo, the amount of money they paid, or things like that.”

Fans dressed in the team’s red and navy colors, while others had already purchased jerseys.

Although the XFL rules are a little different compared to traditional NFL rules, the game itself is relatively the same.

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 08: Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Cam Phillips (14) looks to cut to the outside as LA Wildcats safety Jerome Couplin (22) defends during the XFL football game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Expand

“This is the best thing to happen since sliced bread,” said a Roughnecks fan. “It’s going down in H-Town.”

“They give fans what they want,” said another Roughnecks fan. “The no fun league can’t really compare to this.”

The atmosphere was electric as the Roughnecks beat the Los Angeles Wildcats Saturday evening. The team’s next game is at TDECU Stadium next Saturday.