Thousands expected for Houston's Freedom Over Texas July 4th fireworks celebration

Final preparations are underway in downtown Houston for the city’s annual Independence Day celebration.

"We celebrate for America," said Houston Special Events Director Susan Christian. "America’s birthday. The men and women who answer the call and make the ultimate sacrifice for our country so that we may live in freedom."

Roughly 50,000 people are expected for the event at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks on Buffalo Bayou (along Allen Parkway). Admission is $10 per person, and children aged five and under are FREE.

Fireworks are expected to take place around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. Thousands of fireworks will launch over the course of about 20 minutes.

"This show is going to be one of the greatest shows you’ve ever seen," said Miranda Ithaca from Pyrotecnico Fireworks. "It’s an amazing show. We’ve got a lot of bigger shells this year."

Houston area law enforcement will be at the event for security. Guests will be required to go through metal detectors in order to enter Freedom Over Texas.

"You’ll see some officers mobile on bicycles," said Asst. HPD Chief Thomas Hardin. "You’ll see some officers on ATVs, 4-wheelers driving around. We’re always looking for threats. Always looking for things we need to address, that includes officers you can see and plenty of officers you can’t see."

Country music star Chris Young is headlining the main stage. Special guests include Yola, TMF Formerly of Maze Featuring Frankie Veverly.

"Start drinking water right now [to] hydrate," said Christian. "Houstonians know how to celebrate, but they also know it’s hot in Houston. This isn’t anything new. We just need everyone to prepare."