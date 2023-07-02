CONGRATULATIONS to the new Miss Texas 2023, Ellie Breaux!

Breaux took home the crown on Saturday night at the 2023 Miss Texas 2023 competition held at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson, Texas.

The new Miss Texas is from Houston and a recent graduate of the University of North Texas with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing. She represented as Miss Tarrant County.

Breaux also won a $20,000 college scholarship she says will help pay off some of her student loans and wants to hopefully get her Master's in the future.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ellie Breaux (Photo Courtesy of Miss Texas 2023)

"Being the daughter of a Houston police officer, I have the unique opportunity to engage in bridging our communities and police officers to better understand one another. My goal is for our children to perceive police officers as heroes," Breaux's Miss Texas bio states.

She admits she wasn't aware she was competing for Miss Texas or ultimately America when she started competing as a freshman in college, but since then she's received so many opportunities. Breaux decided to return to compete and continue promoting her story and community service.

"I am hoping to unify Texas," she said following her crowning. "I come from a family of law enforcement and there's such a miscommunication between police officers and their communities. And I'm really trying to bridge that gap so we can unify Texas."

The first runner-up was Madison Matlock who was Miss DeWitt County from Lamesa and a recent graduate of Southern Methodist University.