Miss Universe 2022: R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, from Houston crowned winner

Congratulations are in order for the newly crowned Miss Universe, Miss USA!

R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, a Houston-native was crowned as the new Miss Universe Saturday night in New Orleans for the Miss Universe pageant. The previous Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who won in 2021 as Miss India, crowned Gabriel.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 14: Miss USA R'bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022 onstage during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ Expand

Gabriel was the first Filipina-American woman to win the Miss USA title in 2022 and is said to be the first Asian-American to win Miss Texas USA.

According to Gabriel's Miss Universe profile, she is an eco-friendly fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor.

READ MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She received a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design with a Minor in Fibers in 2018 from the University of North Texas and is the CEO of her own sustainable clothing line, R’Bonney Nola.

Gabriel says her mission is for women and young girls to see themselves in her and feel inspired to conquer their goals by owning who they are.