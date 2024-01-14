Thousands compete in the Chevron Houston Marathon

On Sunday morning, thousands got up bright and early to run throughout the streets of the city in the Chevron Houston marathon.

Runners say there's no other feeling like crossing the finish line after months of training.

"I can’t believe it, honestly. I didn’t think it was possible today, and somehow just left it all out there," said Rebecca Wied.

Wied says her time now qualifies her for the Boston Marathon, and she uses her past hardships as motivation.

"I’m in recovery from an eating disorder," said Wied. "I’m just proving all the doctors and everything that I can recover. That I can do this, and I can live my life however I want to do it. And for me, that’s what I need."

Other runners shares similar comeback stories, like Randy Miller.

He said, "I had cancer five years ago and broke 10 vertebrae. I ran the Houston marathon four years ago, back pain and everything, so this one is extra, extra special."

It was definitely a chillier morning for these runners as Houston temps started to drop, and whether it was beneficial during the race depends on who you ask.

"Well, I’m from California, so this is really cold," said marathon runner MaryLou Pulido.

But all it took was some getting used to for Paul Hudson, who said, "I don’t think I was comfortably warm until mile 20, but the ending was nice. Honestly, probably better a little chilly than too hot."