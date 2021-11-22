This year's Thanksgiving Super Feast in Houston in jeopardy as donations run short

It’s being called a "terrible shortage" of Thanksgiving food donations putting Thursday's Super Feast in jeopardy but you can help change that.



A Super Feast Emergency Food Drive is underway at George R. Brown Convention Center because come Thursday, Thanksgiving meals are expected to be served to tens of thousands of Houstonians in need, but the non-profit hosting the event is still in need.

"We’re about 30% short of our goal," explains Stephanie Lewis Regional Director of City Wide Club of America.

With every kind-hearted Houstonian who drives up and leaves donations outside the GRB in the emergency food drive, the non-profit City Wide Club of America inches closer to being able to feed over 25,000 people at the 43rd Thanksgiving Super Feast on Thanksgiving Day.

"This year, because of so many challenges, the high rise in the cost of food, utilities, and other necessities we’re finding that we’re running a little short," says Lewis.

So City Wide Club is accepting frozen turkeys and they really need canned goods and other non-perishables.

"Beans, peas, corn, you know, the regular staples as well as things like rice and beans, dry goods, spaghetti, macaroni," adds Lewis.



"I donated quite a bit of canned food, some cereal. Things like that. I was recently laid off so I know the struggle. When that happened with me, friends shared with me, food. So I wanted to give back and share as well to those unfortunate ones, just like I have been," says Sabra Reyes who is still in need of a job.



Sabra’s and all of the donations will help feed families, military veterans, seniors, and the homeless. Everyone receiving a Super Feast meal will also get a food basket to go.



"We want to make sure that we give everyone who attends a sense of hope and comfort during this holiday time," Lewis smiles.



When you stop by to donate, you never know who you’ll meet, like the Houston Texans Cheerleaders.

"We always love to give back to the community," one of the cheerleaders explained and you may end up photobombed by Captain America and Wonder Woman?

"Yes. It’s us, but they are the real superheroes. We’re just here to support them," as Captain America points to the City Wide Club of America representatives and volunteers.

"It’s a time for joy and caring and sharing, so we want to make sure we spread that throughout the community," smiles Lewis.



Donations will be accepted until 6:00 p.m. and again all day Wednesday at GRB outside Exhibit Hall A. You don’t even have to get out of your vehicle. Volunteers will unload for you. Speaking of, they’re also short on volunteers, which are needed Wednesday for Super Feast preparations and Thursday for helping in the kitchen, bussing tables, and serving food.



This year, there’s also been a big request for the non-profit to assist with utilities and rent. If you’d like to help visit the City Wide Club website at citywideclub.com.

