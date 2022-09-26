article

A third person has died following a major crash in Waller County on Sunday.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on FM 2920 and Kickapoo around 11 a.m.

RELATED: At least 2 dead following major crash in Waller County, officials investigating

Texas DPS Sgt. Standifer reported the driver of a Lexus, identified as 53-year-old Vansiri Yalamanchili, was heading southbound as a Chevy Silverado, driven by a father with his 7-year-old and 11-year-old daughters inside, was going east on FM 2920.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

Officials said the driver of the Chevy T-boned the Lexus after the Lexus reportedly did not stop at an intersection with flashing red lights.

Yalamanchili and one passenger now identified as 20-year-old Meghana Kodali, died at the scene. The third passenger, 16, was taken to Memorial Hermann Cypress but later died from her injuries. The victims' family has been notified of their deaths.

MORE STORIES IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

DPS reported that the father and his two daughters, who were in the Chevrolet, were taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries. There have been no charges have been filed as of this writing.