Everything has calmed down following The Eras Tour takeover, but there's still so much you can do this weekend! Have a laugh at a comedy show, watch some films at a film festival, or enjoy a picnic-style music festival!

Here's a look at some of the things to do in the Greater Houston area.

Bellaire Arts and Crafts Festival

On Saturday, take family or friends out to Paseo Park for the Arts and Crafts Festival! Guests can enjoy food and drinks from different food vendors while they shop quirky and eccentric artwork from artists.

Location: Paseo Park, 5000 Bellaire Blvd. Bellaire, TX 77401

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Houston Underwater Film Festival

This 2-day weekend event aims to promote underwater filmmaking and appreciation for marine life. The Houston Underwater Film Festival shows work from videographers all over the world from more than 22 countries who have put together a total of 61 films. Saturday's event has 3 categories: "Made in Texas," "Art House Flicks," and "Protect and Respect the Oceans" while Sunday's screening features "Shorts," "Animation and Dance," and "Feature Length" films with a reception to follow

Location: Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 33400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Time: Screenings start at 3 p.m. both days

Cost: Tickets are $15 for either the Saturday or Sunday screening. Guests can also purchase ticket packages to save money.

Car Show in the Woodlands

Head down to Grace Woodlands for their monthly car show. The event is free for you to bring your family and friends out for a day to look at incredible cars.

Location: Grace Woodlands, 24400 Interstate Hwy 45, The Woodlands, TX 77386

Time: 9 a.m. to Noon

Cost: Free

The Riot Comedy Club

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1148A -- Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Sam Jay during an interview with host Seth Meyers on May 18, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Want to have a good laugh? Stand-up comic and Emmy-nominated writer Sam Jay will be at the Riot Comedy Club on Saturday. Enjoy food, drinks, and good vibes. Jay can currently be seen on season 2 of HBO's "Pause with Sam Jay," a weekly late-night series on which she serves as Host and Executive Producer. And the Peacock series "Bust Down," which she co-created with co-stars Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, and Chris Redd.

Location: The Riot Comedy Club, 2010 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77006

Time: 9 to 10: 30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $17 plus taxes and fees for an individual seat

Célébrez en Rosé

OXON HILL, MD - JUNE 11: A view of attendees during Célébrez En Rosé - Washington, D.C. at The Plateau at National Harbor on June 11, 2022 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Célébrez en Rosé is French for "Celebrate in Pink" and is a wine and music festival that brings a picnic-style vibe for everyone to enjoy a weekend out! This year's event in Houston will feature Jacquees, The Soul Rebels, Big Freedia, MC Lyte, DJ Mr Rogers, DJ Young Streetz, and Marium Echo! Sit outside at the Houston Botanic Garden for a day of fun and live music!

Location: Houston Botanic Garden, 1 Botanic Lane, Houston, TX 77017

Time: Doors open at 1 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $85 plus taxes and fees

Movies Under the Stars

Grab some food and a blanket to enjoy a movie screening of Eat, Pray, Love starring Julia Roberts at Market Square Park!

Location: Market Square Park, 301 Milam Street, Houston, TX 77002

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

