Get behind the wheel of the newest rides, catch a gravity-defying performance or celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

Houston Auto and Boat Show

If you’re in the market for a new ride or boat, or just love to browse the latest models, check out this massive event. You can drive some of the latest cars, trucks and SUVS or explore the electric vehicle showroom. You also can’t miss the more than 200 vendors on the Boat Show side with the latest in boating and outdoor sports.

When: Now through Jan. 29

Where: NRG Center, One NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: $20 at the door; children under 5 free

Humble Rodeo BBQ Cook-Off

More than 120 teams will be competing at this BBQ cookoff. Your wristband will get you a chopped beef sandwich and chips to enjoy in the Public Plaza, live entertainment in the evening, access to shopping and more. Next weekend, the rodeo kicks off!

Proceeds benefit the Humble ISD Education Foundation.

When: Cook-Off Jan 27 & 28; Rodeo Feb. 4-6

Where: Humble Civic Center, 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338

Cost: BBQ Cook-Off tickets $15 for those 6 years and older; children 5 and under free

Cirque du Soleil: Kooza

Cirque du Soleil is back in Houston for a performance under the big top. The show is described as "traditional circus homage." There will be stunning acrobatics, high-flying stunts and elaborate costumes. All ages are welcome, but it is noted that there are some loud noises and dark scenes.

When: Now through March 5

Where: Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064

Cost: Tickets start at $49

Paranormal Cirque

Halloween may be several months away, but you can still get a scary thrill at Paranormal Cirque. Get transported to a dark world under the big top with exciting stunts and stunning circus art performances.

This show is for mature audiences only. Organizers say the show contains adult language and other material not intended for those under 17. Those younger will need to be with a guardian 21 or older, and no one younger than 13 will be allowed in.

When: Now through Jan. 29

Where: Katy Mills, 5000 Katy Mills Cir, Katy, TX 77494

Cost: Adults $20+; teens (13 - 17) $10+

Monster Jam

Massive 12,000-pound monster trucks and a weekend of family fun are roaring into NRG. Drivers compete with incredible skill and speed for the championship. Before the main event, get a Pit Pass ($20) to meet the drivers and crews, see the huge trucks up close, and enjoy other family activities.

When: Jan. 28 & 29

Where: NRG Stadium, One NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Surfside Food and Art Festival

Spend an afternoon of family friendly fun at this annual event. There will be live music, vendors, a chili cook off, a community art project, activities for the kids and more.

When: Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach, TX 77541

Cost: Chili tasting by donation

Lunar New Year Houston

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with lions, dragons, firecrackers and more. There will be dance and martial arts performances, music and a kids’ zone.

When: Jan. 28 & 29; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Viet Hoa Center, 8300 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77072

Cost: Free admission

Lunar New Year at Asia Society Texas

Celebrate with dance, music, arts and crafts. You can learn about Lunar New Year traditions, explore Chinese calligraphy, strike a pose in the photo booth, create your own lantern and more. There will also be food available for purchase. The event is free, but you will need a ticket for Huaxing Arts Group’s performances.

When: Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: Free, RSVP requested; ticketed performances $10

Gazillion Bubble Show

You’ve never seen Jones Hall like this! This event is fun for the kids, and those who want to feel like a kid again. This interactive performance will combine art, science, special effects, and lots and lots of bubbles.

When: Jan. 28, 11 a.m., 3 p.m.

Where: Jones Hall

Cost: Tickets start at $29

