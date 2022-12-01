With the start of December, the holiday season is in full swing. Several Houston-area cities are ringing in the magic with Christmas tree lightings, holiday festivals and family-friendly events.

Here's a look at just some of the things to do this weekend in the Houston area.

Sugar Land Christmas Tree Lighting

It’s time for Sugar Land’s annual Christmas tree lighting! Bring the whole family to enjoy live entertainment, photos with Santa, live ice sculpting, fun activities and more. There will also be fireworks following the tree lighting.

When: Dec. 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Sugar Land Town Square, 2711 Plaza Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cost: Free admission

Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting

Get into the holiday spirit at this Christmas tree lighting and festival in Pearland. Starting at 9 a.m., you can shop for holiday gifts, decorations, decor and more at Blitzen’s Bazaar. Live stage performances begin in the park at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Christmas tree lighting ceremony and a fireworks show.

When: Dec. 2, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Independence Park, 3449 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77581

Cost: Free

Jingle On The Boardwalk

Weekends at Kemah Boardwalk include holiday fun like photos with Santa, live music and activities for the family. Events vary by the day, like the snow patch on Saturdays. There will be a Christmas boat parade on Dec. 10 and the Rock the Dock holiday party on Dec. 17.

When: Dec. 2 through Dec. 18; Friday through Sunday

Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Cost: Admission to the boardwalk is free, but some activities may be an additional cost

Cirque Italia

Cirque Italia is bringing its tour to the Houston area with a performance that will take spectators along on the ringmaster's expedition to find buried treasure. The performance include aerialists, pirate fights, knife juggling, a crossbow act, the Wheel of Death and more.

When: Dec. 1 to Dec. 4

Where: Katy Mills, 5000 Katy Mills Cir, Katy, TX 77494

Cost: $10 to $50;

Katy Old Fashioned Christmas

Katy Old Fashioned Christmas is a market held every first Saturday in December. The free event features more than 200 vendors. There will also be activities for the kids, a visit from Santa, food trucks, and entertainment.

When: Dec. 3; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Historic Katy

Cost: Free admission

Holiday Festival at Levy Park

This free two-day holiday festival has fun for the whole family! There will be photos with Santa, a craft station, a holiday market featuring more than two dozen vendors and food trucks. At 2 p.m. Saturday, catch a special performance of the Nutcracker by dancers ages 5-12 from River Oaks Dance.

When: Dec. 3 & 4; noon to 5 p.m.

Where: 3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098

Cost: Free

Home Alone with live orchestra

Experience this holiday classic in a whole new way. Watch Kevin McCallister’s harrowing Home Alone adventure while the Houston Symphony performs the score composed by John Williams.

When: Dec. 3, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Starting at $34

Hometown Holiday Festival

Rosenberg is ringing in the holiday season at this free festival. There will be live performances, photos with Santa, family friendly activities and games, food vendors, and a lot more. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m.

When: Dec. 3, noon to 8 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Rosenberg, 2100 Avenue G, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Cost: Free admission

Holiday markets in Rosenberg, Humble

Get your holiday shopping done at a holiday market featuring more than 100 merchants. Browse and buy handmade good, decor, clothing, and more. There will be food available for purchase and wine during select hours. Santa will also make an appearance for photos.

When: Rosenberg, Dec. 2 to Dec. 4; Humble, Dec. 2 & 3

Where: Hollydays Market, Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36, Rosenberg, TX 77471; Home for the Holidays, Humble Civic Center, 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338

Cost: $6 general admission for each event

Snowfest Festival

Missouri City is getting the holiday season underway at the 33rd annual Snowfest. There will be performances and activities for the family, including a 3-lane snow hill, photos with Santa, camel rides, and moonwalks. Stick around for the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks.

There is no parking at the event, but a free shuttle and parking is available at Thurgood Marshall High School.

When: Dec. 3, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: City Hall complex, 1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77489

Cost: Free admission

Houston Margarita Festival

Sample margaritas in more than a dozen flavors including classic lime, green apple, and jalapeno. While you sip, enjoy live music and performances. When you get hungry, there will be food available. Attendees must be 21 years and older to enter.

When: Dec. 3, noon until 10 p.m.

Where: Water Works Park, 105 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007

Cost: General admission presale $15; $30 day of event (some passes include complimentary drinks)

