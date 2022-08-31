article

The Labor Day long weekend is here, and there are plenty of things to do around the Houston area to fill it.

Here’s a look at just some of the events to check out including music festivals, family-friendly activities, foodie adventures and a fireworks show.

Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival & Tailgate

Enjoy a weekend of live music, a tailgate and cookoff competition, a market and a kids' zone.

Jake Worthington and Colten Jesse take the stage on Saturday evening. Logan Jahnke, Dylan Wheeler and Muscadine Bloodline are on the lineup the following evening. Other local bands will provide entertainment throughout the day.

When: Saturday, September 3; Sunday, September 4

Where: 4512 Hwy 3, Dickinson, Texas

Tickets: Single day, weekend, and VIP tickets are available online; click here

Centennial Saturday at the Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo is celebrating 100 years with special, family-friendly programming included with general admission on the first Saturday of the month.

Attend an ambassador animal meet and greet at 9 a.m. or a special keeper talk throughout the day. There will be a kid-friendly DJ and a live ice carving, among many more activities. Click here for the full schedule.

When: Saturday, September 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030

Price: Flex price admission tickets vary by age and time of day; they must be purchased in advance

Labor Day Market & Concert at Kings Harbor

Shop from local, small businesses while enjoying live music at this family-friendly and pet-friendly market.

There will be food, drinks, Topo Chico giveaways and a performance by the Jon David Finney Band.

When: Sunday, September 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Kings Harbor Waterfront Village, 4501 Magnolia Cove Drive, Houston, TX 77345

Taste of the Caribbean Festival

Immerse yourself in the food, music, arts and culture of the Caribbean at the 5th annual Taste of the Caribbean Festival.

In addition to general admission, you can purchase the culinary passport that allows you to sample foods from select vendors.

When: Sunday, September 4, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land, 18355 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Tickets: $20-$30; click here

Sundown Funtown Country Music Festival & Labor Day Music Festival at Southern Star Brewery

Southern Star Brewery is hosting two music festivals this Labor Day weekend.

• On Saturday night, catch live performances by Chad Prather, Jody Bartula and the Barflies, Mike Donnell and more at the Sundown Funtown Country Music Festival.

When: Saturday, September 3, from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Where: 3525 N Frazier Street, Conroe, Texas

Price: General admission tickets $20; VIP $40

• The two-day Labor Day Weekend Music Festival on Sunday and Monday will feature live performances from hip-hop to rock, food trucks and vendors.

When: Sunday, September 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday, September 5, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 3525 N Frazier Street, Conroe, Texas

Tickets: Presale tickets are $20 for both days (Sunday and Monday); $10 for Sunday, $15 for Monday

Labor Day Fireworks Celebration at Kemah Boardwalk

Enjoy a Labor Day fireworks show at the Kemah Boardwalk. Arrive early and enjoy live music by the Swing Rumba Trio from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Galaxy Band from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. As always you can shop and dine or brave the amusement park rides during the day.

For $40, you can also catch the fireworks show from the water on the Boardwalk Beast Fireworks Cruise or the FantaSea. Tickets for the Boardwalk Beast Fireworks cruise are first-come, first-served on-site. FantaSea tickets are sold online here.

When: Sunday, September 4; Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.; cruises board earlier; click here for the schedule

Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Cost: Boardwalk access is free; parking, amusement rides, cruises are an additional cost

Last weekend of Houston Restaurant weeks

It’s the final weekend of Houston Restaurant Weeks! Try a new restaurant or dine on a deal at an old favorite.

More than 300 of Houston's top restaurants are providing specially priced, multi-course prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch or dinner.

RELATED: Houston Restaurant Weeks begins in record-setting fashion

During the charitable event that runs through September 5, participating restaurants will make donations to the Houston Food Bank based on their HRW sales.

When: Now through September 5

Where: Click here to see all the menus and participating restaurants

Cost: $25 for brunch or lunch; $39 or $55 for dinner