Things to do in Houston this weekend: June 6-8, 2025

There is no shortage of free and low-cost fun things to in Houston for the weekend of June 6-8, 2025.

Things to do in Houston this weekend

ARTECHOUSE

Wander through a larger-than-life floral landscape and see butterflies and vibrant creatures at Blooming Wonders at ARTECHOUSE. You can even interact with the installations where the plants sing back to you. It runs now through September 1 at ARTECHOUSE at 600 West 6th Street in Houston. Tickets start at $30 for adults, and $17 for kids.

Artist Boat World Ocean Day

On Saturday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, it is the Artist Boat World Ocean Day. It's a free family-friendly festival that transforms the shoreline at East Beach in Galveston. You can enjoy films, art workshops, explore coastal ecosystems, and discover how art and science can help protect the planet.

Vitacca Ballet

For some free fun at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park, on Friday, June 6 at 8:30 pm, enjoy an evening of contemporary ballet with Vitacca Ballet.

Accordian Kings and Queens

Saturday, June 7 at 7 p.m., it's the 36th annual Accordian Kings and Queens, with 5-time Grammy-nominated Zydeco powerhouse Sean Ardoin and the Grammy-winning dance quintet Brave Combo.

Free screenings

On Saturday, June 7, get the kids together for a free screening of "Constant Companions," a program of short films that dive into the world of animals, monsters, and creatures from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Menil Collections at 1533 Sul Ross Street in Houston. It's free.

Women to Watch: Houston R&B Storytellers

Sunday, June 8, from 12 to 4 p.m., get inspired at Women to Watch: Houston R&B Storytellers at the Fade to Black Arts Festival Kickoff Ceremony. There will be live performances, photobooths, food trucks, dancing, and a performance at 5 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $10.

I'll see you next week with more free and fun things to do in Houston next weekend.