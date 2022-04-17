Thief poses as customer first before yanking diamond ring from north Houston business owner and fleeing

Houston Police need your help identifying a man accused of stealing a diamond ring from a north Houston jeweler. The suspect was caught on surveillance running off with the ring after first posing as a customer.

Around 3:40 PM Saturday, Bobby Singh, the owner of Nations Jewelers says an unidentified man strolled into his shop located at the La Estrella Flea Market on the Eastex Freeway and asked to try on several diamond rings.

"He said how much is this worth? And he (coworker) said $100-$125 I can sell it to you. He said, 'I want more money. I want to spend more money.' I pulled the ring out and kept holding it in my hand. He said, can you check my size? And I was checking his ring size and I had the ring in my hand, and he just grabbed it and ran," Singh said.

Singh said the suspect ended up getting away with a 1-carat diamond, white gold ring worth nearly $1500. The money may not sound much to some, but for Bobby, it’s his livelihood.

"I have a family. I have two daughters. They’re both in college and I’m supporting them," Singh said.

With multiple cameras recording from several different vantage points, Singh has several clear images of the suspect's face. He's filed a report with HPD and hopes someone can help identify the thief.

In the meantime, Singh has already tightened security measures at his business.

"The rules right now are we’re going to ID everyone. I work hard for this. I’m not going to let you go," Singh said.

If you recognize this individual or know anything about this case, you are urged to call Houston Police Department's Robbery Division at 713-308-0700.

Singh said he will offer up to a $200 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.