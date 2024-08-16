One week after the death of 44-year-old Dagoberto Ocampo in an attempted robbery, his family is speaking out, calling for justice—particularly on a day that's doubly painful as it marks the birthday of his mother, Irma Santana.

"My heart aches. I cannot believe that my son is dead. It's a horrible feeling to have your son killed," Santana said.

Santana shared her grief on the tragic loss of her firstborn, "You’re going to kill someone over a chain? We want this to be over soon. Look, he left his children. They robbed part of my life."

While Houston police have arrested and charged 50-year-old Juan Luis Herrejon with murder, the search for a second suspect continues. Santana, heartbroken by the untimely death, insists her son's killer is still at large: "They destroyed my life. His killer is still out there. We’re asking for justice and for him to be arrested. We don’t want another tragedy to happen."

Ocampo is remembered as a man who put his children and family first. According to his nephew, Ocampo was the backbone of their family, "His love was just pure even though he would say crazy things, but he was a great man. We knew him as the legend; that’s why everyone knows him. He's the backbone of our family."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Dagoberto Ocampo

He is survived by his daughter who is starting her first year in college, a son who is a Marine, and two young children, aged 11 and 6.

"It’s unfortunate because his kids love him. They see him every day after work. Even though he would get home late, he was there no matter how tired he was, no matter how much pain he's in," a family member recalled.

The family's message to Ocampo, if they could talk to him one last time, is one of gratitude and love: "I will always remember you, even when you're no longer alive. You'll always be in my heart and mind," assures Santana.

Anyone with information on the identity of the remaining suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.