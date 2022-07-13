'They ate my flower': Houston grandmother found herd of cows grazing front lawn

A Houston grandmother was preparing for a nap when she received a call warning her of surprise visitors in her front yard.

Rosalind Hobgood told FOX 26 she’s glad her two grandkids weren’t home on Sunday, when she looked out her window to see four cows roaming around her yard in southeast Houston.

RELATED: Video shows cow taking over office on England farm

According to Hobgood, a neighbor called her and told her to look outside her house. One look out the side window of her home revealed a white cow passing by.

When she went outside her front door, Hobgood discovered there were three more cows all grazing her lawn, and they were providing her with fresh fertilizer.

In the Ring doorbell video Hobgood posted online, she can be heard yelling at the cows to go home.

"I was saying some crazy stuff to the cows. I really didn’t know I was that silly," Hobgood laughed.

She had gone outside after they left to check the damage. "I had one flower that came back from last year. They ate my flower!"

MORE ANIMAL STORIES: Elephant kills woman and returns to her funeral to attack her corpse

But it was all in good fun, as she believed the cows were there because they knew it was safe.

"I'm a vegetarian," she said.

The visitors hung around Hobgood’s and a few other neighbors' yards for a couple of hours relaxing in the shade. During that time, a neighbor made sure the cows were staying hydrated by bringing them a bucket of water.

"I heard they were roaming around since the Fourth of July," said Hobgood. "People have been trying to get them picked up all that time. And it took Sunday for them to finally get to safety."

RELATED: Free adoptions at Harris County Pets through July 31

After neighbors made multiple calls to police and animal control, officials finally came out and helped herd the cattle away. It is unknown at this time if the cattle were returned to their owners.

While her grandkids weren’t home at the time, one grandson was sure to remind her about the poop that is still in her yard.

Even though they caused a mess, Hobgood thought that the moment was a good thing.

"I still think we all needed a laugh and a change of venue from all the things that are going on right now."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON PETS & ANIMAL