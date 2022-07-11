Free adoptions at Harris County Pets through July 31

article

You can adopt a new best friend for free at Harris County Pets this month.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees at hundreds of shelters across the country, including in Harris County, during the "Empty the Shelters" event this summer.

Harris County Pets, located at 612 Canino Road, is participating from July 11-31 and offering $0 adoption fees for all animals at the shelter.

Adoptions at the shelter include spay or neuter surgery, microchip, 1-year Harris County pet license and age-appropriate vaccinations.

On Friday, the shelter said in a Facebook post that they had 400 dogs in a building that comfortably holds approximately 250.

To make an appointment to adopt or to see photos of available pets, visit https://www.countypets.com/Adopt. You can also make an appointment by calling 281-999-3191.