Owners of a local restaurant have been without power for a week, and it isn’t because of the deadly storm.

The Fry Guys, in the Memorial area are hurting. They opened in February and are already suffering major financial loss.

During the blackout, co-owner Synetta Wilson says thieves stole copper wiring leaving the business without power.

There are other small businesses who are victims to that crime and in the dark.

They have set up a GoFundMe page. You can help by clicking here.