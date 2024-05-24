Expand / Collapse search

The Fry Guys left without power after copper wiring theft amid storm

By
Published  May 24, 2024 12:16pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston



Owners of the restaurant The Fry Guys in the Memorial area are hurting after suffering financial lost due to thieves stealing their copper wiring.

HOUSTON - Owners of a local restaurant have been without power for a week, and it isn’t because of the deadly storm.

The Fry Guys, in the Memorial area are hurting. They opened in February and are already suffering major financial loss.

During the blackout, co-owner Synetta Wilson says thieves stole copper wiring leaving the business without power.

There are other small businesses who are victims to that crime and in the dark.

They have set up a GoFundMe page. You can help by clicking here.