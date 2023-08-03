The Defender Network: HISD considering non-certified teachers, eliminating libraries

FOX 26 is partnering with the Defender Network, which has been delivering news and information to the Black community in our area for more than 90 years.

On Thursday, during FOX 26 News at 5 p.m., anchor Caroline Collins sat down with Reshonda Tate, Managing Editor at The Defender Network, to talk briefly about the issues surrounding the state takeover of Houston Independent School District.

Recently, Superintendent Mike Miles announced HISD will eliminate dedicated librarians at 28 underperforming schools and assess libraries at 57 other schools on a case-by-case basis and proposed hiring non-certified teachers.