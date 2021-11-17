The Breakdown: TikTok's class-action lawsuit settlement

Tiktok users can now file a claim in a $92 million class-action lawsuit. We're breaking down why they're paying up, who's eligible, and how you can apply.



First up, it's a federal class-action lawsuit brought against TikTok's Chinese parent company, Byte Dance, alleging they illegally kept and used personal data from its users, including facial recognition and GPS tracking with other companies.

Byte Dance denies the allegations but agreed to the settlement back in February.



We spoke with legal analyst Charles Adams about the significance of the lawsuit. Many people thought the class action lawsuit was a scam and sometimes that is the case. Adams says it's right to be suspicious, but this is the real deal.



Adams adds the majority of settlement money goes to the lawyers. Even if you do submit a claim, it could take years to get it.

So who is eligible to claim the settlement money? Anyone who has used TikTok before October 1, 2021, that's about 89 million TikTok users.



As for how to submit your claim, you can do it online or by mail by next March. Parents of minors can file claims on their behalf.



You can go to the TikTok privacy settlement website and get the form. You can fill it out online or request a claim form with a toll-free number.



Bottom line, everyone who is eligible applies for the money so users can expect less than $1.



But if you still want to file a claim, click here.