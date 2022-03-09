That Golden Girls Show, A Puppet Parody coming to Houston for one weekend only at the Hobby Center

Golden Girls fans are in for a treat this weekend. Blanche, Rose, Sophia, and Dorothy like you’ve never seen them before.

A brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girl moments with puppets!

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ



You’ll get to stroll down memory lane with our four favorite gals from Miami. From Sophia‘s get-rich-quick schemes to Rose’s tales from St. Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and a Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy‘s daily struggle to make sense of her life.



The show will be extra special after the latest passing of Golden Girl Betty White.



For ticket information, click here.

