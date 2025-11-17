The Brief Multiple grocery stores are offering Thanksgiving meal deals. Shoppers can find primary ingredients to make the holiday feast for four to ten guests for low prices.



If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, you’ll be thankful for a number of low-cost meal deals from local grocery stores.

They’ll have you carving out savings and flavor.

Target

Target’s Holiday Meal Deal is back at its lowest price ever, feeding four people for just $20. It includes a 10-pound Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey, Russet potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy, French bread and frozen corn. You can add a seasonal pie, such as apple or pumpkin, for just $5.

Amazon

Place an order for Amazon’s Thanksgiving Meal Deal for only $25 for a family of five, including a Butterball frozen turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, crescent rolls, and a holiday pie.

Walmart

Hosting a big group? Walmart’s Holiday Meal Deal feeds 10 people for $40. It includes a 13-pound Butterball turkey, fried onions, cream of mushroom soup, stuffing, dinner rolls, russet potatoes, cranberries, carrots and corn, green beans, mac and cheese, gravy mix, and the ingredients to make a pumpkin pie.

Walmart also offers a gluten-free meal, a high-protein version, and if you don’t want turkey, there’s a prime rib meal basket.

Aldi

Aldi’s $40 Meal Deal feeds 10 people for $7 less this year. It has a 14-pound turkey, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, evaporated milk, Hawaiian sweet rolls, marshmallows, green beans, gravy mix, spices and herbs, French-fried onions, chicken or cornbread stuffing, carrots, celery, sweet potatoes and russet potatoes, and the makings for a pumpkin pie.

H-E-B

You can give thanks for no prep and easy entertaining with H-E-B’s variety of low-cost prepared foods for your feast in its Meals Simple section.

Kroger

And Kroger is offering its Freshgiving for Everyone for $4.85 per person for up to ten people. The store offers a cornucopia of ingredients and recipes you can make, such as Apple Cider Brined turkey and the classic Thanksgiving stuffing.

More ways to save

What you can do:

Here are tips from Kroger to carve down your cost even more:

Host a potluck dinner

Use frozen or canned food

Love your leftovers with recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers