This delicious Thanksgiving dessert takes just 15 minutes to prepare, and there's no baking required! It's creamy, sweet and perfect for sharing with family and friends.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Chill time: At least 1 hour or overnight

Servings: 10 to 12

Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

½ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup Cool Whip whipped topping, thawed

¾ cup thick salted caramel sauce

½ cup chopped pecans

¼ cup gluten-free toffee bits, optional

5 to 6 crisp apples, such as Honeycrisp or Granny Smith

Cinnamon cookies for dipping, optional

Directions

Beat the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth and fluffy.

Gently fold in the Cool Whip.

Spread the mixture evenly into a shallow serving dish or pie plate.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

If the caramel sauce is too thick to spread, microwave it in a separate bowl for about 10 seconds, stirring until smooth. Allow it to cool before spreading over the chilled cheesecake mixture.

Sprinkle chopped pecans and toffee bits over the caramel.

Serve with sliced apples and cinnamon cookies for dipping.

Melissa's tip: Use both Honeycrisp and Granny Smith apples for a beautiful presentation and a delicious combination of sweet and tart flavors. You can prepare the cheesecake mixture the night before and add the toppings and freshly sliced apples just before serving.