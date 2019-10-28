‘Thank You’: Astros fan submits anonymous letter thanking Nationals fans for their hospitality in DC

article

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A Houston Astros fan submitted an anonymous letter thanking Washington Nationals fans for their hospitality during their trip to the World Series in the District.

In the letter, which was posted as a quarter-page ad in the sports section of the Washington Post, the fan said they attended the World Series games in DC with their family and appreciated the way they were welcomed into the city.

The letter appears to have been submitted before the conclusion of Game 5, which the Astros won 7-1.

You can read the full letter below:

​“AN OPEN LETTER TO NATS FANS

Our family are lifelong, die-hard Astros fans. These World Series opportunities are so rare that we had to come to DC to fully experience the event. Whether in restaurants, on the way to the game, or at our seats, Nats fans have been nothing but thoroughly friendly, engaging and welcoming. Sure, as we walk around in our rainbow Astros gear there is the typical good-natured banter, but none of the true vitriol we have experienced in other cities. There seems to be a true appreciation of what we have in common like passion for the sport, our teams, and the fun of watching two great teams battling it out on the field, rather than a shallow focus on what differentiates us. In a world where unfortunately the focus is quite often put on the latter, I have been truly struck by how well we have been treated.

As I write this, I don’t know the outcome of Game 5, but however the Series ends, our family thanks you!

- AN ANONYMOUS AND APPRECIATIVE ASTROS FAN”​

