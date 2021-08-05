Texmark Chemicals reports 100-gallon chemical spill at Galena Park facility

Officials say there are currently no threats to the public after a chemical spill was reported at Texmark Chemicals, Inc. in Galena Park.

Texmark Chemicals says the 100-gallon spill occurred at their facility at 900 Clinton Drive.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Galena Park Mayor Esmeralda Moya says the spill occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when product was spilled on the ground and some of the product entered Panther Creek.

Mayor Moya says the Galena Park Fire Department responded as well as units from Harris County Hazardous Materials Team and Harris County Pollution Control.

"Currently there are no threats to the public and their Environmental clean up team is on site starting clean up," Mayor Moya wrote on Facebook. "There are no injuries and no threats to the public at this time."

Texmark Chemicals said in a CAER message that odor and a sheen on Panther Creek may be noticeable to the community.

"We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Texmark Chemicals said in the message.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS