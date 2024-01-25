An unlicensed chiropractor in Harris County has been sentenced to prison for molesting children almost a decade ago, says Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Stuart Fraser White, 66, was found guilty of super aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6 in Harris County while he was working without a Texas license as a chiropractor and sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday.

SUGGESTED: Lee Carter, Houston man accused of holding woman captive, has bond revoked

Court records state White abused a 5-year-old girl relative at his Spring Valley home and the abuse was reported by the child in 2014.

Stuart White

Evidence presented during the trial indicated numerous other incidents and additional victims before the initial report.

"Our children are the most vulnerable victims in our community, and when they are hurt or abused, especially by someone they should be able to trust, it is our duty to seek justice for them," Ogg said. "Thanks to a law passed by legislature, convicted child molesters who abuse young children must spend at least 25 years in prison, day for day."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

White was faced with the possibility of life in prison without parole after his December conviction but opted to have the judge determine his sentence. The judge's sentence will keep White behind bars until he reaches 91-years-old.