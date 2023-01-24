Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program application reopens Feb. 1 with new category

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing more help for businesses recovering from the pandemic.

Beginning Feb. 1, the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program will open applications for one-time grants of up to $20,000 to eligible businesses in the tourist, travel, and hospitality industries.

A new category of business will be eligible including passenger car rental, scenic and sightseeing transportation, deep sea passenger transportation and more.

The application will also reopen for all previous applicants who may now qualify for funding or for additional funding for businesses like breweries, RV parks, hotels and more.

To see a full list of eligible businesses, click here.

To apply for the program, click here.