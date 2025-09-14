Family speaks out after 16-year-old is accused of killing her mother

The Brief According to Galveston Police, a 16-year-old is in custody and charged with murder after Galveston PD say she allegedly shot her mother. Galveston Police share details about the case Alicia Giessinger, a loved one, shared how heartbreaking this loss is for the family.



Loved ones are speaking out after Galveston police say Tiamoya Moore was shot and killed allegedly by her own daughter last Thursday. One family member tells FOX 26 she’s not only heartbroken but confused.

A Loved One's Anguish

What they're saying:

"The last couple of days, I would feel like I’m losing my mind," said Alicia Giessinger. "I was questioning, like, why, why would you do this to your own mama?"

Alicia says she and Tiamoya have known each other since they were in diapers, and they were more like family and sisters.

"I just can’t believe she is gone," said Alicia. "I was devastated, didn't want to believe it in disbelief, confused in shock hurt."

Alicia said that Tiamoya had and was continuing to turn her life around after moving to California at a young age and returning home. She is originally from LaMarque.

"Tia would give you the shirt off of her back. Tia loved her kids. She would do anything for her kids. She was very spiritual, very into God, changed her life around for God, said Alicia. "I just want to know what really happened, like, what caused for that to get to this point to where you had to take your own mama's life."

Official Details of the Arrest

What we know:

Galveston Police say just before 8 they responded to the 5100 block of Avenue Q on Thursday, and found Tiamoya Moore down on her porch after being shot multiple times.

"The suspect, it was reported at the time by witnesses that the suspect had fled the scene," said Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli.

"While the 5100 block of Avenue Q was an ongoing crime scene, at some point while investigators were there performing their investigative duties, the suspect came back, and she was taken into custody at that time."

The Search for Answers

What's next:

Alicia tells FOX 26 the family is questioning why, including Tiamoya’s other 4 children, who are now without a big sister and a mom.

"If a child is troubled, then a child is troubled. You can only help them so much. You can only do so much for a child that is troubled," said Alicia. I was so mad at first, but, as I got to talking to people and figuring out what really happened, and, mental health is real.

Alicia says it's going to take her a lifetime to get over the loss.

Galveston police say the 16-year-old is in custody without bond.