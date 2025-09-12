16-year-old accused of shooting, killing her mother in Galveston

The Brief A 16-year-old was placed in custody at the Galveston County Juvenile Detention Center in Texas City. The teen is accused of shooting her mother multiple times and killing her. Galveston officials say the teen left the home, but later returned and was taken into custody by police.



A 16-year-old has been taken into custody after she allegedly shot and killed her mother on Thursday evening, Galveston police report.

Mother allegedly killed by her daughter

What we know:

Police were called to the 5100 block of Avenue Q around 7:45 p.m., and found a woman shot multiple times in her arm and stomach.

She was taken to UTMB Health's John Sealy Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her 16-year-old daughter was accused of the shooting and had left the scene, officials said. She was later taken into custody after she had returned to the home.

Galveston police took the teen to the Galveston County Juvenile Detention Center in Texas City.

What we don't know:

Galveston law enforcement have not stated if the teen is facing charges at this time.