A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man who was last seen in Hempstead on Sunday.

According to the alert, Leonard Wilson was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Highway 290.

He has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 210 pounds and is 6’1" tall. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and beige shoes.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas license plate RFT9606. The car has a small dent in the driver's door and a handicap placard hanging from the rearview mirror.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hempstead Police Department at (979)826-3332.