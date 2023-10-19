Texas Secretary of State on November 2022 Election in Harris Co: 'Multiple failures conducting the election'

The Texas Secretary of State has released preliminary findings from the audit of the November 2022 election in Harris County.

According to a release, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson said, "Harris County clearly had multiple failures conducting the election and violated election law for estimating needed ballot paper. Mistakes like these led to a poorly executed election which left many Harris County residents frustrated and may have prevented them from voting." said Secretary Nelson. "It is important to talk about these issues now in order to address them before the 2024 election cycle."

The preliminary findings show problems with voter registration data, failure to provide necessary supplies to polling places, equipment issues and incomplete paperwork. At least 38 polling locations had no voter check-ins for an hour or more, the release stated.

Some key findings, according to Nelson:

Harris County’s voter registration system included more than 9,000 more voters than were reported to the statewide voter registration system.

Almost 3,600 mail ballots were sent to voters but not reported to the state.

The method for determining distribution for ballot paper did not comply with state law and led to a disruption in the voting process and inadequate supplies at some polling locations.

Harris County failed to adequately train election judges and clerks resulting in incomplete paperwork and problems with voting system equipment.

As of September 1, 2023, there is no longer an elections' administration office in Harris County. Legislation passed earlier this year returned the duties to the county clerk and tax assessor-collector. Nelson stressed that her agency is actively working with these offices to address problems found in the audit.

"I’m thankful for the cooperation we are seeing from the current election offices," said Nelson. "A repeat of these problems is unacceptable for Harris County voters."

Harris County was selected for an audit as part of legislation passed in 2021 requiring audits of four randomly selected counties for the previous two years.

Under legislation passed earlier this year, the Secretary of State’s office may assume administrative oversight of Harris County elections following complaints from certain stakeholders and a subsequent investigation. The failures identified in the preliminary findings are based on data and documentation provided by Harris County. Additional findings may be included in the comprehensive report as new information becomes available.

Senator Paul Bettencourt released the following statement Thursday afternoon on the audit:

"The SOS Election Audit recognizes the obvious problems with Harris County’s November elections that lead to legislative changes, SB 1750, eliminating the Elections Administrator and returning elections to the elected County Clerk and the Tax Assessor-Collector. Having 9K more voters than were reported to the state system along with 3.6K more ballots sent out to voters but not reported to the state system are serious problems.

Secretary Nelson’s report also recognizes the obvious huge problem with ballot paper distribution not complying with state law. This lead to a disruption in the whole process and inadequate supplies at polling locations.

Basically, the County Government’s Election Administrator left 3 million sheets of ballot paper in the warehouse and didn’t get enough ballots to the polls resulting in voter suppression of thousands of votes! Let’s hope we NEVER see that again in any major county in Texas!"

In a statement to FOX 26 on Thursday evening, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth said,

"The Harris County Clerk’s Office is actively working with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office to find solutions to the issues cited in the audit of the November 2022 Election. Beginning September 1, I began reviewing and addressing every aspect of the election process and will continue to do so until procedures are in place that will ensure past issues are not repeated.

In my fifteen years of working for two Republican and two Democratic County Clerks, I was part of election teams that conducted successful elections. But the public should know that "successful" isn’t the same thing as "flawless." The election office has never experienced a flawless election.

I look forward to working with the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure well-organized, transparent, and fair elections. There is plenty of work ahead for all of us, and a great commitment on my part to the voters of Harris County."