Texas School Shooting: Will the massacre in Uvalde break gun reform stalemate?

As the anguish and the heartbreak embed more deeply in Uvalde, a signal emerging in the nation's capital of potential compromise on gun reform.

John Cornyn, the Lone Star State's Senior Senator, was tasked by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to explore common ground with Democrats.

"I’m not interested in making a political statement I am not interested in the same old tired talking points," said Cornyn. "I’m actually interested in what we can do to the terrible events that occurred in Uvalde less likely in the future."

Meantime, State Senator Paul Bettencourt has been defending the Republican-led efforts since the Santa Fe shooting to make schools safer, citing $150 million in new funding, while also predicting that more will be done.

"This is probably the most intractable problem that we are facing internally right now in the United States is this mental health constant spiral down shootings from coast to coast," said Bettencourt.

Houston Council Member and former police officer Mike Knox blasting twisted priorities in a society that provides armed security for banks, airports, and even politicians, but leaves many school children defenseless.

"You'd think that the things that are most precious to us, most valuable to us, our children, how do we protect them?" asked Knox. We protect them by putting up a sign that says ‘gun-free zone.’"

Senator Cornyn says he will meet with Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, an outspoken advocate of gun control since the Sandy Hook School in his home state back in 2012.