Houston officials to provide public safety, security plan for 2022 NRA convention

Houston city leaders are expected to discuss the safety and security plan for the NRA convention this weekend.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will be joined at City Hall by Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department, Chief Sam Pena with the Fire Department, and several representatives from other city departments at 4:30 p.m. to break down the NRA convention's public safety and security plan.

The convention will begin Friday, May 27th through Sunday, May 29th, just days after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump were among the slate of scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm. The leadership forum is described as "one of the most politically significant and popular events in the country, featuring our nation's top Second Amendment leaders in government, the media, and the entertainment industry."

Notable figures, like gubernatorial candidate, Beto O'Rourke, argue the timing for the convention does not seem appropriate and even criticized Gov. Abbott during a press conference Wednesday.

Mayor Turner even noted Wednesday the conference may send the wrong message, but cannot be canceled.

"Canceling the convention would leave the City subject to a number of legal issues," he said. "The greater question is why are elected officials speaking there, and what message does that send. You can't pray and send condolences on one day and go and champion guns on the next."

"American Pie" singer, Don McLean, who was initially slated to perform at the convention, announced Thursday, that he would not be attending.

"In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week," McLean said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation."

