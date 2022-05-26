Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies from heart attack

article

The husband of an elementary school teacher killed during a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas has died of a heart attack.

LATEST: Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says

Family members tell FOX 26 Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, died Thursday - just two days after his wife was tragically killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire.

Mrs. Garcia was one of two teachers, along with 19 students who were killed in the deadly massacre.

MORE: What we know about the victims in Uvalde

The couple was married for 24 years and leave behind four children.

Officials have not yet released a motive for the shooting, but several questions have been raised since the massacre, including security measures put in place for the school and who should be held accountable.

EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter's messages

During a press conference Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott revealed the shooter, Salvador Ramos, shot his grandmother in the face and sent cryptic online messages moments before the attack, but had "no known mental health history," or had a criminal history identified either.

MORE: Mother of Texas school shooter was in disbelief about son shooting grandmother, boyfriend's mom says

Shortly after delivering remarks, gubernatorial candidate, Beto O'Rourke, walked up to the stage and admonished the governor, claiming he was "doing nothing" to help the case.

Law enforcement officials also faced criticism Thursday regarding the time it took before the rampage was ultimately stopped. In fact, some frustrated onlookers were reported as shouting to officers to "go in there!"

RELATED: Texas school shooter walked through apparently unlocked door, police say

Texas DPS officials say it took about 40 minutes to an hour before a U.S. Border Patrol team burst in and shot Ramos to death. However, a department spokesperson said Thursday that authorities were still trying to clarify the timeline. In other words, it's unclear if the timeline began when the gunman reached the school or earlier when he shot his grandmother.

MORE: Salvador Ramos told classroom ‘it’s time to die,’ survivor says

Advertisement

Investigators were also unable to say with any certainty whether an armed school district security officer outside Robb Elementary in the town of Uvalde exchanged fire