Texas saw a nearly 80 percent change in unemployment claims since 2020

As the fight against COVID-19 wages on, the U.S. has seen some remarkable progress, and according to WalletHub, this is most notable in the job market.

Unemployment claims are seeing a decrease but currently, nearly 10 million Americans are without a job due to the coronavirus pandemic. And compared to the rest of the nation, Texas is one of the middle-ground states where unemployment claims have recovered the quickest.

In fact, Texas was ranked 26th in the country, where most unemployment claims have recovered since last week and 38th since the start of the pandemic.

That may not seem like a lot, but it's a 78 percent change since 2020, which is slightly higher than 2019, which saw a 72 percent change.

For additional information and to see more on unemployment claim changes around the U.S., click HERE.

