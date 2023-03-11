Texas Rent Relief re-opening application portal for $96 million

If you’re struggling to pay the rent or utility bills, the Texas Rent Relief Program is reopening its application portal on March 14 for the remaining $96 million in funds.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs says first-time applicants may be eligible for up to 18 months of rent and/or utility assistance for past due bills, and up to three months of future payments, which will be made directly to landlords or utilities.

Returning applicants who have not already received the maximum 18 months of rent or utility bill payments can submit an Additional Funding Request through their online account.

Applications are open from Tuesday, March 14 at 8:00 a.m. through Tuesday, March 28 at 11:59 pm.

TDHCA says applications will be processed in the order received, prioritizing those facing evictions. Those applicants should submit their court docket number.

You can apply through the Texas Rent Relief website or call (833) 9TX-RENT (833-989-7368).

Renters facing eviction should seek legal assistance. They can go to Texas Law Help or call (855) 270-7655 for help understanding their options and to seek free or low-cost legal assistance.

Renters who meet financial criteria can also apply for free legal help through Lone Star Legal Aid or by calling (800) 733-8394.

Since starting in February 2021, Texas Rent Relief has helped more than 316,000 households, providing more than $2 billion in aid and preventing 21,000 evictions.