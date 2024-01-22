Texas remains one of 5 states with the highest rate of human trafficking

How bad has human trafficking become?

It's estimated that every 60 seconds two children are trafficked and more than 100,000 are exploited each year in the United States,

"I was trafficked in my early 20's by a man that was twice my age," said Rebecca Carey, founder of Hands to Justice. "He spent a lot of time grooming me and convincing me he was going to take care of me."

Rebecca says she spent two and a half years being sold by her trafficker.

"It's unfathonable," she said. "To have to explain that to people, it really is a vulnerable thing,"

"The traffickers they take away your identity. If you have a passport, if you have a driver's license, whatever, they take it away," said Robert Unanue, President/CEO of Goya Foods. "You're a non entity. You're being hated, exploited. You're just a tool."

Goya Foods and Crime Stoppers is on a mission to educate people on the ever growing problem of human trafficking,

"Money is the key to what's happening here, it's the driver," Unanue said.

"Victims are identified on their vulnerability and everyone has a vulnerabllity," said Rania Mankarious, CEO Crime Stoppers. "Especially when you think about young minds on line that are going through difficult challenges."

Goya Cares and Crime Stoppers have various programs aimed at protecting children and families from being enslaved, abused, and subjected to the trauma caused by human trafficking.

"That vulnerable population starts to shrink in size, were not as appealing to predators who say, ‘Gosh, everybody here is on high alert,’" Mankarious said.

"I didn't realize this was happening to millions of other men, women, and children," said Carey.

Like many other human trafficking survivors, Carey wants to help others who've been victimized.

"And find healing and live a semi-normal life," she said. "It's never going to be normal. It's never going back to what it was before, but it can be better."