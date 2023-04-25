With the recent headlines discussing the possibility of legalized gambling in Texas, a recent study could not have come at a more convenient time.

As part of WalletHub's 2023 Most Gambling-Addicted States, researchers looked into all 50 states examining data ranging from illegal gambling operations to lottery sales per capita to the share of adults with gambling disorders.

Texas was ranked 12th most addicted between California and North Dakota. The Lone Star State was also said to have the most legality in Daily Fantasy Sports and the 6th most gambling-related arrests per capita.

Not surprisingly, Nevada was ranked the most gambling-addicted state, while Utah was named the least.

