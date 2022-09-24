Texas ranked among the least vaccinated state in the US: study

A recent study showed Texas to be one of the least vaccinated states in the country.

The report, conducted by WalletHub, looked at several factors including vaccinated children, the number of people without health insurance, and the flu vaccination rate among adults.

Its findings resulted in Texas ranked 8th least vaccinated state in the U.S. between Wyoming and Nevada. Mississippi took the title of the very least vaccinated state in the country, while Massachusetts was ranked the most vaccinated.

